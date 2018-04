I read J.C. Mecham's comments with delight about the Wasatch Speakers Series bringing James Comey to speak. I totally agree with Mecham on this issue. This man has made a mockery of the FBI, but perhaps the Series folks find him to be an "eminent leader, thinker and innovater" in that area.

What happened to bringing people who have honor and integrity in our community?

J.A. Flack

Salt Lake City