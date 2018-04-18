Reading through J.C. Mecham’s letter from April 12 in which he questioned why James Comey would be part of the Wasatch Speaker Series, the comments from those responding to Mecham’s letter caught my eye. I was only mildly surprised at how negative, even caustic, those posting comments online were in justifying Comey’s right to speak.

They argue how biased and unfair it was to make statements in a negative and unproven way concerning Comey's behavior as head of the FBI. Names were signed under pseudonyms, thus making them anonymous to readers. I chuckled as I read these screen names, many of whom were liberal-leaning or outright left sounding. Most of these comments bashed President Trump or his voters, while exonerating Comey.

At the end of the online Deseret News Opinion section is this statement: Deseret News "encourages a civil dialogue among its readers.” If this dialogue was civil, I can see why our country’s 'Civil War' of words continues. May I remind those who defend Comey’s right to speak (including myself), of the treatment left-leaning faculties and students gave to Milo Yiannopoulos at Cal Berkeley, Ayaan Hirsi Ali at Brandeis U., and Condoleezza Rice at Rutgers.

I guess those who don’t think Comey fit to speak can protest by rioting, damaging the venues or attacking those who wish to hear them, thus denying free speech rights and demanding to silence all those with whom they disagree. A majority who disagree would not condone physical or material violence, but many think nothing of bashing, name calling, demeaning or attacking others' rights of expression.

Rather, they should use their brains and debating skills to have a “thoughtful and civil dialogue” with those with whom their opinions differ. Respecting others just might keep people's blood pressure in check across the board, as well as find a common ground for a discussion about each other’s viewpoints. But that may be just wishful thinking.

Charlotte McDonald

Millcreek