We all understand the difference a great teacher can make on our lives. My 11th-grade English teacher managed to leave me intrigued and interested in rhetorical analysis on the "Scarlet Letter" every day. How could rhetorical analysis even be remotely interesting? Mrs. Stanley made it interesting. She came to class prepared to teach us to the best of her ability through her thought-provoking analogies and activities. You probably have a Mrs. Stanley in your own past.

Although teaching is so important, fewer students are entering the teaching profession every year. In a 2016 survey of college freshmen according to the data gathered by the UCLA’s Cooperative Institutional Research Program, the number of students who declare an education major has reached its lowest point in 45 years. Just 4.2 percent of students intend to major in education, compared to 11 percent in 2000. There are so many important factors placing pressure on the demand for teachers overall, and yet teachers are completely underpaid. How can we expect young people to pursue a four-year degree if the resulting career ranks near the bottom of the middle class?

Consider Singapore, South Korea and Finland. In each of these countries, teachers are drawn from the top third of their cohort and are paid lavishly well. In Dick Startz's study “Teacher Pay Around The World,” he mentioned that in order to raise the relative salaries of American teachers to the level of Finland, it would require a 10 percent raise for primary school teachers, an 18 percent raise in lower secondary and a 28 percent raise for upper secondary school teachers. Though these percentages may seem like a decent amount, Finland is actually an average player when it comes to teacher pay. Most developed countries that we compete with pay much higher. In South Korea and Singapore, teachers on average earn more than lawyers and engineers do. These other countries make teaching a more financially attractive career than the United States. It attracts those college graduates to become teachers, therefore getting the best of the best.

President John Robinson from the Davis School Board once said, “The impact a great teacher makes can never be underestimated.” Teachers spend countless hours outside the classroom preparing for class the next day. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, an average U.S. school day is 6.7 hours, yet the teacher’s workday is much longer than that. Teachers are expected to arrive at school at least an hour before it begins and stay an average of three to five hours after the traditional school hours for meetings, grading or other activities. These hours do not even include the amount of time teachers spend counseling, serving and going above and beyond for what their students need.

Though people may argue that teachers only work nine months out of the year, most teachers devote a significant portion of their summer to prepare for the upcoming school year. Richard Ingersoll, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, comments on the low salary of teachers, stating: “Most teachers do need the extra money, and they do work in the summer.” He continues to explain that “the average teacher’s earnings, including any money they may earn through summer work, is still lower than that of other professionals, even when accounting for time off.” With the modern economy, there is clear proof that teachers work much more than their work year accounts for, and they deserve to be paid accordingly.

Teachers teach, inspire and continue to look out for their students. We need to put priority in education and start paying our teachers more for all they do.