SALT LAKE CITY — The list of those not invited to the upcoming royal wedding continues to grow.

As BBC News reported, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not invite Prime Minister Theresa May or opposition party leader Jeremy Corbyn to the royal wedding.

President Donald Trump, former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will also not be attending the wedding, despite the Obamas being friends of Prince Harry, according to BBC.

"It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both U.K. and international — is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding," a Kensington Palace spokesman told CNN. "Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by the royal household."

According to BBC, the couple made these decisions “based on the church's size and the fact Prince Harry is only fifth in line to the throne.”

As the Deseret News reported, Kensington Palace announced that Markle and Prince Harry opened their reception to the public last month. In total, the couple invited 2,640 people to the celebration, including members of active charities the couple supports and local leaders.

The full invite list has yet to be released.

Markle’s nephew, Tyler Dooley, and his mother, Tracy Dooley, also did not make the invite list for the May 19 wedding, according to The International Business Times. But Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, does have plans to walk his daughter down the aisle.

“I’ve heard that he’s going to be over there and I’m sure that he will be giving her away. The arrangements are being made,” Tracy Dooley told The International Business Times. “I don’t think he’s waiting for his invitation because I’m sure they already have the plans in place, and for me talking to him, he’s very excited to be a part of it.”