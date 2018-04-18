Former first lady Barbara Bush passed away this week at the age of 92. Regardless of the political feelings toward her husband and son, who both held the highest office in the land, Americans remember and revere Barbara Bush for her faith in the people of the nation, her loyalty to her family, her commitment to literacy and her direct “buck-up” style of communication at difficult moments.

Her passing should give the country pause to reflect on and learn from the role of the first lady — and those historically powerful women who have carried that title.

Martha Washington faced the daunting task of serving with her husband as the fledgling country struggled to gain its footing. Abigail Adams, who shares with Mrs. Bush the distinction of being both a spouse and mother to a president, wrote tirelessly to John, always influencing and driving the conversations at home and in her community. Eleanor Roosevelt became the first woman to address a national convention. Barbara Bush became the second.

The last two in particular, Roosevelt and Bush, shared a straightforward, tell-it-like-it-is approach to communication. Forgotten for most citizens is the fact that following the bombing of Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, it was Eleanor Roosevelt who first addressed the nation. Her husband’s words about “a date which will live in infamy” are often quoted, but Mrs. Roosevelt may have had the better, more powerful and more applicable message for such a devastating day.

In her weekly radio program she acknowledged the tragic event and assured the nation that leaders in Washington were working on a strategy for national security. She revealingly shared her anxiety for her son in the service, who was at sea, and her concern for her other children who lived on the West Coast. Mrs. Roosevelt spoke to the military, to the women of the country and to the young people of the nation who would need to step up. She declared that the rock of her faith for our future was in her fellow citizens.

Mrs. Roosevelt closed by saying, “We must go about our daily business more determined than ever to do the ordinary things as well as we can and when we find a way to do anything more in our communities to help others, to build morale, to give a feeling of security, we must do it. Whatever is asked of us, I am sure we can accomplish it. We are the free and unconquerable people of the United States of America.”

Almost 50 years later, Barbara Bush delivered a speech to Wellesley College graduates that is regarded by some scholars as one of the best speeches of the 20th century. She challenged students to “believe in something larger than yourself, to get involved in some of the big ideas of our time. I chose literacy because I honestly believe that if more people could read, write and comprehend, we would be that much closer to solving so many of the problems that plague our nation and our society.”

Using her trademark humor to both lighten and enlighten, Mrs. Bush brought attention to her hope of seeing a female president in America’s future when she said, “And who knows? Somewhere out in this audience may even be someone who will one day follow in my footsteps and preside over the White House as the president’s spouse — and I wish him well.”

Few unelected positions have more influence on the nation. It clearly isn’t an easy role. Yes, a first gentleman will be in America’s future. But for now, the country should learn the lessons of its first ladies who have shown that regardless of the political party, success or failure of their spouse, a first lady can have a lasting impact.