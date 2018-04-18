SALT LAKE CITY — Utah State University announced Wednesday that the school's president had removed Stacy Sturgeon from her position as Title IX coordinator in response to an investigation that found gender discrimination and sexual misconduct went unchecked for years in the school’s music department, according to Tim Vitale, a spokesman for the university.

The move comes nearly two weeks after the school released the findings of an independent investigative report which reflected interviews with 60 witnesses and hundreds of pages of documents. The report stated that between 1994 and 2012, students or parents complained of a series of incidents involving sexual harassment by four members of the music department faculty.

In conjunction with the report's release, USU President Noelle Cockett announced changes to the piano program faculty and said that the office that oversees harassment and sexual misconduct complaints would be reorganized.

In an email to faculty and staff on Wednesday, Cockett said there are more changes ahead including the hiring of a prevention specialist and other additional staff.

“These changes will help us more effectively prevent future sexual misconduct and discrimination, thereby enhancing the safety of our campus,” Cockett wrote in the email.

Prior to the independent investigation into the music department, Utah State was already under fire for its handling of Title IX complaints. Title IX is a federal law that tries to protect students at universities from sex-based discrimination.

Last January, the Department of Justice began investigating how Utah State responds to reports of sexual assault after three students, not associated with the music department, were charged or convicted of high profile sexual assaults, alleged to have occurred between 2013 and 2015.

In addition to the inquiry at Utah State, federal officials are currently conducting investigations into the handling of sexual misconduct allegations at 337 colleges across the country, including University of Utah, Brigham Young University, and Utah Valley University, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education.

Cockett’s email stated that Scott Bodily will fill the coordinator role temporarily, while the university searches for a permanent replacement. Bodily served as a detective with the Logan Police Department for seven years, where he coordinated police investigations of rape, homicide and child abuse.

In March 2017, Bodily began working as a specialist for the USU Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Office.

Vitale added that during the transition of leadership the university will contract with outside counsel to assist with Title IX investigations.

The monthlong investigation, which took place between February and March, resulted in an 18-page partially redacted report which found that for decades the piano program at USU discriminated against women. The report also said that little was done to address sexual misconduct. The report recommended that professor Gary Amano, former head of the piano program, be dismissed from the university, and that professor Dennis Hirst be removed from serving as the interim head of the program. Amano submitted a letter announcing his retirement April 2, and a few days later, on April 6, Cockett announced Hirst had been removed from his position as interim head of the piano program.

“Unfortunately, until mid-2017, the university’s music department and Title IX office did little to address the problem despite repeated opportunities to confront professor Amano and respond to complaints,” the report stated.

“The report was clear that many aspects of leadership at the university fell short,” Vitale told the Deseret News Wednesday. “President Cockett has made it clear that she is looking closely at the report and not backing away from it.”

Camille Jensen Weber, a current senior in the USU piano program filed a Title IX report against Amano in the Spring of 2017, alleging that Amano lost his temper and made “personal, demeaning insults” toward her after she asked for help preparing for a test.

Weber, 24, said she liked the way the Title IX office, and Sturgeon, treated her at the time of her complaint and felt she was taken seriously. "I felt like they were doing a good job," Hansen said. But Hansen never received a report of the university's conclusions, nor was she notified of how her complaint was handled, she said. Before the start of the new school year, she got an email from Amano saying he was going on sabbatical.

Weber’s classmate Lexie Hansen, 21, also a senior in the piano program, said she filed a Title IX report against Amano, alleging unfair treatment and public humiliation, and talked to Sturgeon about her experience around the same time Weber did. Hansen said that when she requested a copy of her own written complaint from the Title IX office the following year in 2018, the office would not send it to her. According to Hansen, the office incorrectly filed her report as a witness account rather than as a first-hand complaint.

“They told me they filed me as a witness to Camille’s situation. But that’s not true. I filed my own complaint,” said Hansen. “My file is magically gone.”

Weber and Hansen said they saw Amano's dismissal as an appropriate resolution to their reports.

Whitney McPhie Griffith, who filed a Title IX complaint in 2009 after she was allegedly raped by a piano instructor, told the Deseret News that Sturgeon did not record her testimony accurately. “My experiences with her were never positive ones,” Griffith said of Sturgeon.

Multiple attempts to reach Sturgeon Wednesday were not successful. Vitale would not confirm whether Sturgeon was fired or voluntarily stepped down, nor would he clarify whether she is still employed at the university in another capacity. Currently, the school's website lists Sturgeon's job title as Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Specialist and shows that Bodily is the Interim Title IX coordinator.

Vitale said, “There is still much work to do.”

“When you receive a report that is as explicit in its criticism and then its recommendations as the one that we received, you can’t help but sit up a little straighter and internalize it, and then say ‘how do we move forward as an institution?’” he said.