OGDEN — A 38-year-old Utah man convicted of sexually abusing five young girls will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

A judge in Ogden sentenced Jacob Streeper, of Riverdale, to at least 100 years in prison. He still faces sentencing for two additional felony charges after he violated a court order and contacted victims after his arrest.

Streeper maintained his innocence during Monday's sentencing hearing but said he was "deeply sorry" for any pain he may have caused, the Standard-Examiner reports. He says he plans to appeal his conviction.

Streeper was arrested in August 2016. A jury found him guilty in March of 13 felony charges, including multiple counts of rape of a child, aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sodomy on a child.