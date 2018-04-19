Last week, researchers at the University of California at Berkeley revealed that a majority of smartphone apps intended for kids are illegally tracking, collecting and sharing users’ personal information. This research illuminates striking deficiencies in existing laws and policies designed to purportedly keep children safe online. Lawmakers and platform companies like Google and Facebook must work together to ensure children’s personal data is private and protected — not a source of profit.

The legal infrastructure regarding data protection is minimal. Most American companies with digital footprints use — and profit off of — user data at their discretion. The recent scandal regarding Facebook and Cambridge Analytica elevated this problem to national attention, provoking outrage at the leeway Facebook has to collect and sell user data.

One law, however, does exist, which aims to restrict the collection and monitoring of children’s data — the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, passed by Congress in 1998. Now, many are re-examining the efficacy of that law and realizing that, while well-intentioned, it is difficult to enforce and leaves children vulnerable online.

Researchers at Berkeley algorithmically scanned the Android apps available in the Google Play Store’s children’s section and discovered that a majority of the apps appeared to be in violation of COPPA. According to the law, “COPPA imposes certain requirements on operators of websites or online services directed to children under 13 years of age,” as well as websites that have knowledge that their platform could be collecting the data of users under age 13. Many of these restrictions require the companies to obtain parental consent before collecting any user information.

One problematic example of illegal collection includes the collection of location-based WiFi connection data — a convenient way to circumvent restrictions on tracking user’s location. This example reveals how companies can use indirect means to collect the personally identifiable information of children and sell it to marketers en masse. Additionally, many apps were found to be collecting personal information, like names and emails, without parental consent.

Google said it is looking at the problem in light of the study. We hope more stringent internal policies will result to help enforce existing laws, but children deserve more than a public relations promise. As Jeffrey Chester, the executive director of the Center for Digital Democracy, remarked, “Google has basically looked the other way while it was able to generate revenues off of children's apps.” A company with such tremendous capital ought to make data privacy a top priority and pledge the necessary resources to correct its errors.

Lawmakers and platform companies also have a responsibility to revisit the 1998 law and close its loopholes, such as the use of WiFi location data, to help children maintain their anonymity and privacy online. This will require a widespread analysis of the many ways in which children are being tracked and commoditized by companies online — everywhere from YouTube to educational apps like DuoLingo.

While there has been a sense of antagonism between private platform companies and the federal government regarding data privacy, hopefully children’s internet safety is one issue everyone can support.