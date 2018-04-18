RIVERTON — The city has launched a new mobile app aimed at connecting residents with information and services from their mobile devices.

The Riverton Connect app, available on both the Apple Store and Google Play, provides access to basic city information, including a contact directory, event calendar, news feed and places listing.

According to the city, the app will allow users to send reports directly to city officials about problems within the city, ranging from malfunctioning city sprinklers to broken street lights to crime tips to potholes.

City officials will have the ability to send out emergency alerts and other push notifications to app users instantly, ensuring people are informed when it matters most.

Residents wishing to download the app can visit http://bit.ly/RivertonApp.