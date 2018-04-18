SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have lifted a shelter-in-place order for a southeast neighborhood.

But now the department has called for an outside agency for an "officer-involved critical incident."

Police have not yet said what the critical incident is or why the shelter in place has been lifted, other than there is no longer a threat to nearby residents. There was no immediate word if anyone had been arrested or injured.

The incident began just after 1 p.m. in the area of 1100 East and Princeton Avenue (1155 South)

Salt Lake police asked residents to remain inside and lock their doors after a man barricaded himself inside a home in that area. Police described the man as "suicidal."

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.