SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have lifted a shelter-in-place order for a southeast neighborhood.
But now the department has called for an outside agency for an "officer-involved critical incident."Comment on this story
Police have not yet said what the critical incident is or why the shelter in place has been lifted, other than there is no longer a threat to nearby residents. There was no immediate word if anyone had been arrested or injured.
The incident began just after 1 p.m. in the area of 1100 East and Princeton Avenue (1155 South)
Salt Lake police asked residents to remain inside and lock their doors after a man barricaded himself inside a home in that area. Police described the man as "suicidal."
Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.