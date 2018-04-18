SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Department of Transportation Executive Director Carlos Braceras has tapped Rob Clayton as the agency’s new Region Three director.

In this role, Clayton will be responsible for the construction and maintenance of state roads in Utah, Juab, Wasatch, Duchesne, Uintah and Daggett counties. Clayton replaces Teri Newell, who was recently appointed as an additional deputy director at UDOT.

Since 2011, Clayton has served as the director of UDOT’s traffic management division, which is charged to use technology to help manage traffic.

Clayton will begin his new role on Monday. He will continue to lead the traffic management division until a new director is announced.