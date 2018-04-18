WEST JORDAN — The City Council has appointed a new city attorney and a new economic development director.

Rob Wall will serve as city attorney and replaces David R. Brickey, who was appointed city manager in January. Kent G. Andersen replaces David Oka as economic development director. Oka retired in December.

Wall worked as the city attorney for Sandy; assistant city manager and general counsel for South Jordan; and deputy city attorney and risk manager for West Valley City. In addition to his municipal experience, Wall taught for 27 years for the Utah Department of Public Safety and for the Utah Department of Corrections.

Wall earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Pacific, McGeorge School of Law and a bachelor’s from BYU.

Andersen previously served the past six years as Layton’s economic development manager, and the deputy director of community and economic development. Prior to that he was the city planner in Syracuse.

He earned his master’s in public policy and administration from California State University, Sacramento and a bachelor’s in environmental studies from Utah State University.