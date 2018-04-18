SALT LAKE CITY — With the onset of spring, Rocky Mountain Power is reminding customers to protect themselves and their families by calling the Call Before You Dig line at 811 before doing any digging in the yard.

The national toll-free number puts customers in touch with a locating service that alerts local underground facility owners so they can mark the approximate location of their lines with paint or flags.

According to the power company, there are nearly 20 million miles of underground utility lines in the United States, including gas, water, sewer, cable TV and high-speed internet.

“Installing a fence post or planting a tree are among the many commonplace projects that should trigger a call to 811,” Tom Davis, Rocky Mountain Power’s director of safety, said in a statement. “Those may seem like simple, harmless projects, but the hazards are very real. If you hit a buried electric line, it could be fatal.”

Even if someone is lucky enough to not be harmed, they could be responsible for causing a service outage in their neighborhood — and potentially be responsible for the substantial repair costs, Davis said.

While the Call Before You Dig system has been active for many years, a recent national survey found 45 percent who plan to dig this year will not call 811 first.

To learn more about electrical safety or to order free electrical safety materials, visit the Rocky Mountain Power website at rockymountainpower.net.