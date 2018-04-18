AMERICAN FORK — Timpanogos Cave National Monument will begin daily tours Saturday, May 19, and continue through Monday, Sept. 3.

The monument is open only to ranger-guided tours during the summer, since snow usually covers the 1.5-mile trail that climbs about 1,100 feet from the floor of American Fork Canyon to the cave entrance.

Tickets can be purchased up to 30 days in advance beginning Thursday at nps.gov/tica.

Tickets are $8 for those ages 16 and older; $6 for children 6 to 15; $4 for children 3 to 5; and free for children 2 and under.

Tours are limited to 16 visitors at a time. The tour schedule is subject to staff availability, but they are generally offered every 15 minutes from 7 a.m to 4:45 p.m. Anyone under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Customers may request changes at no cost or cancellations up to 24 hours before their tour. Cancellations must be made by calling 1-877-444-6777. Customers who cancel within 24 hours and no-shows will forfeit the tour fee.