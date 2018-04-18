MURRAY — Health authorities issued a hepatitis A exposure warning Wednesday to anyone who may have eaten any of approximately 600 products sold by Edible Arrangements in Murray between March 21 and April 13.

Only those who ate products from that store are at risk for exposure, said Salt Lake County Health Department spokesman Nicholas Rupp.

"This possible hepatitis A exposure occurred when an employee infected with hepatitis A worked while ill," Rupp wrote in a release.

Rupp estimates the business "sold about 600 arrangements during this time."

He said the case is linked to the hepatitis A outbreak in Utah, which has infected more than 200 people since last May and resulted in two deaths earlier this year.

The store was closed to customers Tuesday afternoon, and the Utah Department of Agriculture, the permitting agency for the business, "will supervise its sanitation before reopening," Rupp said.

In February, the Salt Lake County Health Department began requiring hepatitis A vaccinations for all employees who handle food at any business where a co-worker has been exposed. Rupp confirmed that the county will "require all store employees to be vaccinated against hepatitis A before they return to work" at Edible Arrangements.

"We do not currently have any hepatitis A cases linked to this possible exposure at Edible Arrangements," Rupp said. "Because the incubation period for hepatitis A is two to seven weeks, we will not know for several weeks if anyone was infected from this possible exposure."

Edible Arrangements — a business that sells decorative chocolate-dipped fruit, often made to resemble flower arrangements — is the fourth eatery along the Wasatch Front for which hepatitis A exposure warnings have been issued.

In January, health authorities issued warnings for customers of a Sonic Drive-In and an Olive Garden in Spanish Fork, as well as a 7-Eleven in West Jordan.

“(All) food service establishments should consider vaccinating their employees against hepatitis A,” Dr. Dagmar Vitek, medical director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, said in a statement. “It’s also important that food handlers be conscientious with hygiene, hand washing and not working when ill, and that managers be vigilant in enforcing those important requirements that help protect public health.”

Rupp asked Edible Arrangements customers who may have been exposed to call 385-468-INFO (4636) "for further instructions." Beginning Wednesday and running through at least Friday, that phone line will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., he said.

"Health department staff will screen callers for their exposure risk and, if they are eligible, provide them with options for receiving an injection to prevent hepatitis A," Rupp said.

The hepatitis A vaccine is effective up to 14 days after exposure, Rupp said, but "it is too late for people who ate items from this location between March 21 and April 3" to receive it.

"Those individuals should watch for symptoms of hepatitis A and see their health care provider if they feel ill," he said. "Symptoms of hepatitis A include low fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and yellow skin and eyes."

Hepatitis A, an inflammation of the liver, has infected about 221 people in Utah since May 2017, according to the Utah Department of Health, including 154 people in Salt Lake County. The outbreak has led to 115 hospitalizations, and earlier this month Rupp said two Salt Lake County residents died of the disease this year.

The Utah outbreak poses particular risks to those who are homeless, use illicit drugs or who are or have recently been incarcerated, county and state health officials have said. Of those infected, 87 individuals were homeless and actively using drugs at the time, the Utah Department of Health says.

Vitek said this month that because of the delay associated with hepatitis A symptoms, it is difficult to know for certain whether the worst of the outbreak was over, but added she has some optimism that "maybe it has peaked already."

Other serious outbreaks of the virus have occurred in the Detroit, San Diego and Louisville, Kentucky, areas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Salt Lake County's efforts to fight the outbreak included administering more than 9,000 vaccinations, focusing on at-risk populations, Vitek has said.

The hepatitis A virus can spread through very small traces of an infected person's feces, making it easy to transmit via contaminated food. Second only to vaccination, the best way for a person to prevent infection is to wash their hands before eating or preparing food and after using the restroom, health authorities say.

The two-shot hepatitis A vaccine is more than 99 percent effective in preventing infection for 20 to 25 years and is the best way to ward off the illness, according to Rupp.

"Customers who are fully vaccinated (two doses) against hepatitis A are protected and do not need to contact the health department or receive vaccine," he said Wednesday.

Rupp said people who are interested in receiving a vaccine can call 385-468-SHOT to make an appointment with the county for an immunization.