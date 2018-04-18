SOUTH SALT LAKE — The Utah Attorney General's Office believes the owner of a South Salt Lake auto repair shop has been selling guns and drugs out of his business.

Luis Miguel Valdes-Rodriguez, 34, was charged last week in 3rd District Court with seven counts of drug distribution, and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, all second-degree felonies.

Valdes-Rodriguez is the owner of Kali Auto Detailing and Restoration, 547 W. 3900 South.

On March 21, an undercover officer from the attorney general's Secure Strike Force purchased a handgun and cocaine from him at his auto shop, according to charging documents.

"Rodriguez then ask the (undercover agent) if he liked methamphetamine. The (agent) told Rodriguez that he did like methamphetamine and Rodriguez then pulled out a second bundle of a clear crystallized powdery substance resembling methamphetamine," the charges state.

On March 26, an undercover officer purchased more meth and cocaine, according to court documents.

Law enforcers served a search warrant on the auto shop on April 9. They found a small bundle of cocaine in the cash register, and "a white plastic envelope was found in the office on the couch and on the front was printed 'DO NOT REMOVE,'" the charges state. "Inside the envelope was observed two plastic baggies, one contained a white powdery substance which field tested positive for cocaine … the second baggy with a clear crystal-like substance which field tested positive for methamphetamine."

As of Tuesday, the Utah Attorney General's Office said the auto shop remained closed.