SALT LAKE CITY — Two windows of a Utah Transit Authority bus were shot out Tuesday night after the driver asked four young men to leave the bus following a confrontation, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The two bus windows shattered but were not completely shot out, UTA spokesman Carl Arky said in a prepared statement. A half-dozen passengers were on board when the shots were fired near 1950 West and North Temple, close to a bus stop, about 9 p.m Tuesday.

The driver had asked the group to get off the bus on UTA route 217 "due to behavior deemed disruptive while on board," Arky said, and a verbal confrontation ensued between the men and the driver. It is believed one of the young men fired at the bus after disembarking, he said.

UTA and Salt Lake police are investigating the incident. No arrests had been made late Tuesday.