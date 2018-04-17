LOGAN — A washing machine full of gasoline-soaked clothing exploded in a Logan laundromat Tuesday afternoon, blowing out the windows but sparing injury for the handful of people who were inside.

Police said a customer had soaked his tar-stained laundry in gasoline overnight in order to remove the residue. Once he turned on the washer in the Day and Night Laundromat at 40 E. 500 North, the vapor ignited, sending parts of machines flying, said Logan City Fire Marshal Craig Humphreys.

"It's remarkable that we had no injuries," he said.

When officers arrived, they could smell gasoline and see the aftermath "from an obvious explosion," which included small spots of fire, he said.

Humphreys did not release the name of the man whose clothes sparked the explosion. He said there were three or four people inside the laundromat at the time.

Sergio Gonzalez, who was waiting for his clothes to dry, said he heard what sounded "like a bomb" and started running but still felt the force of the blast "like somebody pushing you away."

"It was really, really scary," Gonzalez said outside the building, adding that he was still shaking. "We are lucky we're all alive."

Humphreys said his team believed the building sustained little damage besides some broken machines and shattered windows, but were continuing to investigate.