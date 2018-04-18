“YES, MORMONS ARE CHRISTIANS: How a Devoted Catholic Discovered the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ,” by Gary J. Coleman, Digital Legends, $12.95, 190 pages (nf)

The plan of salvation and teachings of the gospel are the focus of “Yes, Mormons are Christians: How a Devoted Catholic Discovered the Restored Gospel of Jesus Christ” by Elder Gary J. Coleman, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, as he shares his testimony and perspective as an adult convert to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Yes, Mormons are Christians” includes 21 chapters that start with a stated “Main idea.” Each is divided into several subsections and concludes with scriptures for further study. He includes the teachings of the LDS Church, scriptures and quotes from leaders and church magazines along with his testimony.

The topics range from the godhead; Jesus Christ; elements of the plan of salvation; developing faith; the apostasy; the Restoration; salvation versus exaltation; and latter-day revelation.

Each chapter is 10 pages or less, making it easy to read several at a time or to complement a deeper study of the topic.

Elder Coleman shares generally about his conversion experience in the introduction, including attending the Catholic church, participating as an altar boy and how he was considering joining the ministry when he was introduced the LDS Church in college. More about his conversion is shared in the appendices with an Ensign article and a Mormon Messages transcript.

Elder Coleman served in several area presidencies in the Caribbean Area, the Mexico North Area and Mexico South Area and in the North American Northeast and North America Southeast areas and previously was the assistant executive director of the Curriculum Department.

Elder Coleman, who worked in the Church Educational System for 28 years, has a straightforward teaching style that works for either those wanting to learn more about the teachings of the LDS Church or those who have previously studied the teachings and are looking to learn more.

“Yes, Mormons are Christians” is also available in Spanish with the title “Cristo Ha Resucitado.”