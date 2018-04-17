LOGAN — A 23-year-old Cache valley man is dead following a Logan crash that also hospitalized his mother and sister, police said.

The family was in a Toyota SUV traveling east through the intersection of 400 South and 100 West when a southbound Chevrolet truck hit them Monday about 9 p.m., sending the SUV spinning into a parked car, Logan police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene. The sister and mother sustained injuries that were not life threatening, said Logan Police Capt. Tyson Budge.

Cameras at the Logan Community Recreation Center captured the truck travelling south on 100 West moments before the collision. Police observed that its driver and two passengers appeared to have been drinking alcohol before the crash, Budge said.

Investigators who reconstructed the crash found the truck was travelling more than twice the 25 mph limit, even after the impact, Budge said.

The driver, 25-year-old Bradley Thompkins, was arrested after he was treated for injuries and booked into Cache County Jail for investigation of criminal automobile homicide, DUI with serious injury, obstruction of justice and driving on a revoked or suspended license from another state.

The others in the truck ran away, police said. Officers found a 26-year-old passenger a block away, where "he was combative and uncooperative, and found a 17-year-old passenger at his own home."

Police anticipate the two also will be jailed for investigation of obstruction of justice and other possible crimes.