SALT LAKE CITY — Condolences from Utah leaders and political candidates poured in following the Tuesday death of former first lady Barbara Bush, who was known for her wit and focus on family. She was 92.

"Today, we lost a woman of wit, grace, humility, and humor," Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, wrote on Twitter. "Through the eloquence of her example, Barbara Bush inspired us all to be the best version of ourselves."

“Today, we lost a woman of wit, grace, humility, and humor. Through the eloquence of her example, Barbara inspired us all to be the best version of ourselves...” #utpol pic.twitter.com/vXj1JG3tWX — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) April 18, 2018

Hatch added that he considered himself lucky to be her friend.

"Tonight, my prayers are with the Bush family and all those who were touched by the life of this remarkable woman," he said.

Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, also chimed in with a remembrance of the woman married to the nation's 41st president, George H.W. Bush, for 73 years.

I’m sending sympathy and prayers to the Bush family tonight. #BarbaraBush was a great First Lady and a loving, devoted wife and mother. #utpolhttps://t.co/xYA0KJhnRL#utpol — Rep. Mia Love (@RepMiaLove) April 18, 2018

Utah Rep. John Curtis added that he was "deeply saddened."

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush. As the strong matriarch of the Bush Family, she inspired the nation with her commitment to public service and devotion to family. Sue and I send our love and prayers to the Bush Family at this time. — Rep. John Curtis (@RepJohnCurtis) April 18, 2018

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, who is running for the seat to be vacated by Hatch, said on Twitter that he and his wife Ann Romney will miss Bush's "friendship, her compassion and the twinkle of her eye."