SALT LAKE CITY — Local attorneys applauded a Supreme Court decision issued Tuesday that will reduce the number of people facing mandatory deportation for committing certain crimes, ruling that the federal law requiring expulsion is "unconstitutionally vague."

The court, in a 5-4 vote with Justice Neil M. Gorsuch joining the court's four more liberal members, handed down a decision that will limit the Trump administration's efforts to deport people convicted of what federal law calls crimes of violence.

"Vague laws invite arbitrary power," Gorsuch wrote in a concurring opinion. "The law before us today is such a law."

Utah immigration attorney Skyler Anderson, who has represented clients who faced deportation after they were convicted of state offenses that the federal statute considered crimes of violence, said he was "delighted to wake up to this decision this morning, particularly after seeing that President Trump's own appointee, Neil Gorsuch, cast the deciding vote with his concurring opinion."

Anderson said Congress "consciously abandoned common sense decades ago" when drafting some of the nation's immigration laws.

"An 'aggravated felony' does not have to be 'aggravated' or a 'felony,'" Anderson said.

"A 'conviction' does not have to be a 'conviction.' A 'crime of violence' does not have to be a crime involving any actual 'violence.' But this conscious abandonment of common sense did not give Congress the authority to draft laws so vague that our legal immigrants have no real way of knowing they apply to them until it's too late," Anderson said.

Alyssa Williams, immigration program coordinator and attorney for Catholic Community Services of Utah, said the court's ruling in Sessions v. Dimaya "was a significant win" for immigration practitioners and defense attorneys "who are desperate for more clarity about immigration penalties when they assess whether a client should plead to a particular state statute."

But in practical terms, it's not a decision that affects "that many people because only a fraction of permanent resident and undocumented residents have ever been accused of a felony," she said.

According to Associated Press reports, the case turned on a decision from 2015 that struck down a similarly worded part of another federal law that imposes longer prison sentences on repeat criminals.

The 2015 decision "tells us how to resolve this case," Justice Elena Kagan wrote in her opinion for the court.

Tuesday's decision involves James Dimaya, a native of the Philippines who came to the United States legally as a 13-year-old in 1992. After he pleaded no contest to two charges of burglary in California, the government began deportation proceedings against him.

The government argued, among other things, that Dimaya could be removed from the country because his convictions qualified as crimes of violence that allowed his removal under immigration law.

Immigration officials relied on a section of immigration law that lists crimes that make people eligible for deportation. The category in which Dimaya's convictions fell is a crime "that, by its very nature, involves a substantial risk that physical force ... may be used in the course of committing the offense."

Immigration judges would have allowed Dimaya to be deported, but the federal appeals court in San Francisco struck down the provision as "unconstitutionally vague." The Supreme Court affirmed that ruling Tuesday.

Kagan wrote that conviction of a crime of violence makes deportation "a virtual certainty" for an immigrant, no matter how long he has lived in the United States.

Anderson said for most lawful permanent residents, deportation is a far greater punishment than any criminal penalty for the exact same offense.

"While reasonable people can disagree on whether certain people deserve to be deported or not, we should all be able to agree that a law imposing any kind of penalty must be clear enough to understand. Experienced lawyers and judges have struggled for years to understand and consistently apply the law struck down today. This was long overdue," Anderson said.

Gorsuch did not join all of Kagan's opinion but he agreed that the law could not be left in place.

"No one should be surprised that the Constitution looks unkindly on any law so vague that reasonable people cannot understand its terms and judges do not know where to begin in applying it," Gorsuch wrote.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement that the ruling "significantly undermines" its "efforts to remove aliens convicted of certain violent crimes."

The decision does not, however, interfere with the government's ability to deport people who are convicted of clearly violent crimes, including murder and rape, as well as drug trafficking and other serious offenses. The ruling is limited to a category of crimes that carry a prison term of more than a year, but do not otherwise comfortably fit in a long list of "aggravated felonies" that can lead to deportation.

The case was initially argued in January 2017 by a court that was short a member because of Justice Antonin Scalia's death and the refusal of Senate Republicans to act on former President Barack Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland. The court deadlocked 4-4 so the justices scheduled a new round of arguments once Gorsuch joined the court.

