LOGAN ― Francis D. Galey, who is a veterinarian and dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming, has been selected executive vice president and provost of Utah State University.

Galey, a researcher, author, educator and veteran university administrator, succeeds Noelle Cockett, who left the position when she was named the 16th president of USU in January 2017.

"He has had a distinguished and successful career as a faculty member and in university administration. The knowledge and experience he brings with him is a great next step for him and us," Cockett said in a prepared statement.

He will be second in command and the university’s chief academic officer.

Galey has extensive experience working at land-grant institutions, including 17 years as dean and oversight of the University of Wyoming Extension and Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station. These positions have prepared him well for the positions of provost and executive vice president at USU, he said in a statement.

“Of course, as soon as you get on the horse, you’ll find out just how well-prepared you are,” he said. “But I am so excited for this opportunity.”

Galey was born in Big Horn, Wyoming. He earned a bachelor's degree in veterinary medicine from Colorado State University in 1981, and a doctor of veterinary medicine at CSU two years later. He received a doctorate in veterinary biosciences from the University of Illinois in 1988 and started teaching the same year.

He has also served as director of the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory and held teaching and administrative posts at the University of California, Davis as well as the University of Illinois.

He has authored or contributed to 17 books, presented 129 papers and has led 11 major research projects during his career. He has also reviewed 72 publications and produced 27 non-refereed publications and books.

Galey is married to Donna Brown and the couple has four adult children who live in Wyoming and Colorado.