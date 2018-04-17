WELLINGTON, Carbon County — Three water main breaks have affected roughly 1,500 homes in unincorporated Carbon County, leaving some without water and others with low pressure.

Carbon County and the city of Wellington declared a state of emergency Tuesday morning saying the failures were straining county resources beyond their capability, affecting public safety and creating "agricultural impacts in an already declared drought disaster."

Homeowners in Wellington had low water pressure, but city officers Tuesday believed the city's holding tank had enough water to prevent taps there from going dry altogether, said Whitney Waterfall, county emergency services specialist.

She said the ruptures likely due to decades-old infrastructure have left several in Carbonville and Westwood without water. It wasn't immediately clear Tuesday how many people didn't have water.

County employees hadn't calculated how many people didn't have water, but were focusing on providing water for bathing, cooking and farming to those who need it, Waterfall said. Water stations for residents and business owners were set up in Wellington and Price.

When businesses and homes are considered together, roughly 2,900 are affected, according to county assessor's office estimates provided by Waterfall.

The issue began Friday night when a break occurred south of Price in Miller Creek, followed by another nearby. A third, bigger main, which serves unincorporated areas, cracked near U.S. 6, northwest of Price, on Monday morning. Crews are working to repair it.

The Price River Water Improvement District, the utility company that operates the pipes, did not immediately return a message.