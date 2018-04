SALT LAKE CITY — A new Utah law allows 17-year-olds to vote in the June 26 primary election.

HB281 allows 16- and 17-year-olds to preregister to vote, and 17-year-olds may cast a ballot in the primary election as long as they turn 18 on or before the Nov. 6 general election.

Voter registration may be completed several ways, including at voter.utah.gov with a valid Utah driver's license or at a county clerk's office.