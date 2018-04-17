RIVERTON — The city’s logo has undergone some cosmetic surgery.

The logo, designed by Trevor Gardner, beat out more than 50 other entries in a public preference poll.

His design features, which earned him $200 and recognition from the City Council, features an outline of Riverton’s Old Dome Meeting Hall and the text “Riverton Utah.”

The meeting hall, located in the city’s main park, opened in 2015. It was fashioned after Riverton’s historic Old Dome Church that was built in the early 1900s.

City officials decided during a strategic planning meeting in January to change the logo because the old logo was difficult to read from a distance and costly to reproduce on certain items due to its complexity.

The city began using the new logo Monday, and full adoption will be phased in over time.