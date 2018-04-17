Oldest Gorilla Celebrates Birthday The oldest living gorilla enjoyed a birthday cake as he turned 61 years old at the Berlin Zoo! https://abcn.ws/2JJAPxQ Posted by Good Morning America on Saturday, April 14, 2018

SALT LAKE CITY — Fatou, one of the oldest gorillas in the world, knows how to have her cake and eat it too. The gorilla at Germany's Berlin Zoo recently turned 61 — now sharing the record for oldest gorilla with Trudy from the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas, according to the Berlin Zoo's website. To celebrate the momentous occasion, Fatou's zookeepers presented her with a large rice-based birthday cake topped with frosting and fruit.

Fatou begins somewhat cautiously, picking at the strawberries and licking some of the frosting, but then proceeds to pick up the entire cake and shovel in large scoops by the mouthful.

Not a bad way to celebrate.

