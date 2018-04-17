SALT LAKE CITY — A December vote by the Federal Communications Commission to walk back Obama-era regulations aimed at maintaining net neutrality changed the rules, but has not brought discussions of appropriate internet regulation to a close.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. MDT, Intelligence Squared U.S., a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization working to "restore critical thinking, facts, reason and civility to American public discourse," is hosting and streaming a live debate featuring former FCC officials and experts from the tech industry.

Watch it live here:

Working from the topic "Preserve Net Neutrality: All Data Is Created Equal," Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker and former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler, who led the initial efforts to adopt net neutrality, will argue in favor of the motion. Former FCC chief economist Michael Katz, and editor-in-chief of Reason.com, Nick Gillespie, will argue against the motion.

The winner of the debate will be determined by a live, sold-out audience based on which side changes the most minds.