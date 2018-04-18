Thirteen years ago, my son and I met with Sen. Orrin Hatch for the first time to discuss Type 1 diabetes and the need for a cure for this difficult disease. At that time, Sen. Hatch promised to do whatever he could to help us with this lofty goal.

Last month, I was again on Capitol Hill to celebrate the renewal of the Special Diabetes Program and to thank him for his longstanding commitment. Hatch has been an unwavering champion of this program, which provides critical research that has directly impacted the lives of those with diabetes. Virtually every piece of technology used to manage this relentless disease can trace its roots to research done through the Special Diabetes Program.

Thank you, Sen. Hatch, for your unwavering support. Thank you for realizing a cure can’t be found without research. Thank you for seeing the need for better tools, technology and therapies that can only come with research. Thank you for seeing the value in and for supporting the National Institutes of Health. Thank you for understanding that better health also equates to saving millions in health care costs. Thank you for caring about my son and the millions of others living with Type 1 diabetes.

As your distinguished career in the Senate comes to an end, your contributions to Utah’s Type 1 diabetes community will not be forgotten.

Lisa Haslam

Salt Lake City