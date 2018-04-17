Incredibly, for the 11th year in a row, Utah's economic outlook has earned the top ranking in America, according to "Rich States, Poor States: ALEC-Laffer Economic Competitiveness Index." The report is publicly available at www.richstatespoorstates.org. Like past editions, the report compiles and updates the results from the 50 “laboratories of democracy” and provides a clear account of how the nation’s top-performing state economies have achieved impressive levels of economic growth. For Utah, limited government regulation, low taxes, low debt, successful pension reform, a predictable tax climate and balanced budgets all have combined to keep this top ranking for 11 years running.

Readers can draw many conclusions from these findings in "Rich States, Poor States," but as ALEC (the American Legislative Exchange Council) and I have worked together, one stands out among the rest. In general, states that value limited government and low taxes, particularly on productive activities such as working or investing, experience higher growth rates than states that tax and spend more. Increasingly, we are witnessing an economic Balkanization effect among the states. Many policymakers are looking to emulate Utah, Idaho, Indiana, North Dakota and Arizona (the top five states in this year’s economic outlook index) and looking to avoid the policy approach of high-tax states like New York, New Jersey, California and Illinois, at the bottom of the rankings.

One of the great, understated facts of state policy is that states do not enact policy changes inside a vacuum. When a state changes policy, for better or worse, it immediately affects the incentive structure for individuals and businesses alike — and the change in incentives has a direct effect on the state's competitiveness. In fact, over a 10-year period, the nine states without personal income taxes on wages have outperformed the nine states with the highest income taxes — in population, job growth and even revenue growth.

Many bristle at the idea of reducing personal income tax rates, since the assumed beneficiaries are “the rich.” However, it is crucial to remember that many small businesses pay these personal income taxes as subchapter S corporations, limited liability partnerships and other “pass-through” entities. These small businesses make up more than 90 percent of all businesses, employ more than 50 percent of American workers and pay more than 40 percent of all business taxes.

States cannot tax their way into prosperity. The best way to grow economic well-being for all citizens is to control state spending and promote policies that foster economic growth and job creation. As recognized in "Rich States, Poor States," Utah policymakers have made our state a blueprint for prosperity today and more competitive in the years ahead.

It’s been a remarkable run for Utah in the past 11 years, leading the nation in economic competitiveness. Utah’s hardworking taxpayers have been the ultimate beneficiaries, as the state’s economy continues to expand. However, when you’re the leader, all eyes are on you. Lawmakers across the nation are looking to catch and surpass Utah in this uber-competitive economic race to the top. A score of states, including North Carolina, Indiana, Arizona and, most recently, Idaho, have made significant strides to dethrone Utah at No. 1. Even the most long-lasting sports dynasties, such as Red Auerbach’s Celtics, John Wooden’s formidable UCLA squads or Michael Jordan’s legendary Chicago Bulls, have a shelf life at the top.

Whether in sports, business or economic competitiveness, there is little more vulnerable than entrenched success. Therefore, it is essential for Utah to continue to move the ball forward in developing free market policies. Otherwise, as with all states, a real threat exists: We can fall behind simply by standing still.

Note: This article uses wording from ALEC with the organization's approval.