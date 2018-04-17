There has been much controversy over whether standardized testing in the nation’s school system needs to stay in place. Some propose that these tests are not an adequate way to measure students; however, these doubts need to be put to rest.

Standardized tests are beneficial because they provide benchmarks of average performance. This helps parents and teachers become aware of how a student is performing compared to others his or her age. Standardized tests make this possible for both struggling students who require extra assistance and high-performance students who need to move ahead of others their ages.

In addition, it provides a curriculum for teachers that provides consistency across the country. The test results can also help identify if there are any problem areas within the school or curriculum. Most importantly, these tests also provide fair testing for all students by preventing subjective grading. All test takers answer the same questions and are scored accordingly, preventing teacher bias.

The reason for standardized testing is to keep everything fair and without prejudice. It helps to eliminate cultural inequality and favoritism. These tests need to stay implemented for a strong source of a well-rounded measurement of a student’s educational ability.

Lindsey Smith

St. George