I was surprised with the reactions of many people regarding President Trump's call to President Putin, congratulating him on his election. To be sure, we don't agree with the election process, but regardless, he is now the president.

Our good intentions can't change that or change things that happen in Russia. But President Trump rose above all that, realizing that communications with him must be maintained. The detractors need to remember that Russia and the United States have enough destructive power to destroy the world we now enjoy.

The trouble is that President Trump once again opened his mouth before he engaged his brain by blaming Putin for the gas attack in Syria. So, the doors close again. I believe if I were President Putin, I would look carefully at our present state of disarray in Washington, of our squabbling in Congress and their inability to do anything but investigate everyone, and decide that our government can't be trusted.

I would then assemble my country's governmental agents and economists and ask them to discover how much Russia's economy is dependent on the United States. Then, act accordingly. I would promise that I would not make a first nuclear strike, but would act in kind if we were attacked — hopefully.

Dwight Clark

Tooele