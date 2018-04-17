SALT LAKE CITY — UPS has announced seven Utah drivers are among 1,582 newly inducted worldwide into the company’s Circle of Honor, an honorary organization for UPS drivers who have achieved 25 or more years of accident-free driving.

The seven drivers include Orson Blackner, Beaver; Verle Bybee, West Jordan; Clifford Cannon, North Logan; Roger Kraaima, West Have;, Cliff Myers, Beaver; Craig Thompson, Roy; and Joshua Weaver, Logan.

Utah boasts 45 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 1,226 years of accident-free driving.

Steven Jensen of Riverton is the state’s senior-most safe driver, with 38 years of accident-free driving under his belt. There are 930 total full-time UPS drivers in Utah.