SALT LAKE CITY — The Governor’s Office of Economic Development has appointed Delta businessman Roger Killpack to its board of directors.

Since 1985, Killpack has run his family’s business, Service Drug, which has grown from five employees to more than 40 while the operation has expanded into other communities in Millard County.

“Roger’s leadership, commitment and vision for economic development, especially in our rural communities, will be a valuable addition to the GOED board,” said Val Hale, the office's executive director. “His knowledge and experience building strategic partnerships between business, government and communities will help GOED further our initiatives.”

The board assists the office with programs and initiatives that seek to build a sustainable economic foundation and bolster economic diversity in the state.

Killpack replaces former Emery County Commissioner Bevan Wilson on the board.