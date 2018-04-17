BLANDING — Applications are being accepted for a justice court position in Blanding. The position will replace Judge William Walker, who resigned Jan. 31.

To be considered, candidates must be at least 25 years of age, a citizen of the United States, a Utah resident for at least three years, and have a minimum of a high school diploma or GED. In addition, candidates must be a resident of San Juan County —or an adjacent county — for at least six months.

Information on judicial retention and performance evaluation, as well as an application is posted on the Utah State Court’s website at www.utcourts.gov. The annual salary range for the position is $12,742 to $13,010. Benefits may or may not be provided; for additional information call 435-250-3485, or email jredd@blanding-ut.gov.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, May 3, at 5 p.m. and should be sent to the attention of Melisse Stiglich, Administrative Office of the Courts, P.O. Box 140241, Salt Lake City, UT, 84114-0241.

Utah law requires the Judicial Nominating Commission to submit three to five nominees to the Blanding Mayor Joe B. Lyman within 45 days of its first meeting. Lyman then has 30 days in which to make a selection. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council.