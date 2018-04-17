SALT LAKE CITY — Original “MythBusters” host Adam Savage is coming back to television with a mythbusting show for children.

As Mashable reported, the Science Channel will launch the new show “MythBusters Jr.” later this year, with Savage serving as the show’s host and executive producer.

The 10-episode series will feature Savage helping kids debunk a variety of myths, just like the original series. It will also allow children to show off their science, technology, engineering, arts and math skills.

"I'm so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much," Savage said in a statement. "To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream."

Savage originally hosted “MythBusters” on the Discovery Channel from 2003-2016. In 2017, the show was rebooted on the Science Channel, which is owned by Discovery, with new hosts Jon Lung and Brian Louden, who won the hosting job after a nationwide talent search in 2016.

Nancy Daniels, a chief brand officer of Discovery and Factual, said in a statement that it would be a joy to have Savage back hosting the new show, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Adam Savage is a true American original, a singular talent who inspired a new generation of ‘MythBusters’ and will now get a chance to mentor a remarkable group of kid geniuses,” she said. “‘MythBusters’ is an iconic series and to be able to expand its roster in spectacular style with ‘MythBusters Jr.’ is something that we are proud to do.”