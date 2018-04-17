WEST VALLEY CITY — A spokesman for Layton Construction said an "unusual lightning strike" during Tuesday morning's snowstorm was believed to have injured two workers.

"We typically don't expect and see lightning strikes in snowstorms," said Layton spokesman Alan Rindlisbacher.

Two construction workers were hospitalized in critical conditions after being injured by an electrical shock Tuesday. An initial investigation concluded that lightning in the area was to blame.

The incident happened about 7:45 a.m. at the site where the new West Valley police station is being built, near 3570 South and 2700 West.

The workers were steel erectors and standing one level up on steel decking, according to Rindlisbacher. The men were standing close to each other when the incident occurred.

The names and ages of the workers were not immediately released.

Rindlisbacher said construction has been temporarily stopped as investigators look into the incident. Part of the team being put together to investigate will include people who have knowledge about lightning during a snowstorm, he said.