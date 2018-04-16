SALT LAKE CITY — A former Real Salt Lake player accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl has been sentenced to jail.

A judge ordered Ricardo Velazco, 24, to serve 45 days in jail and two years probation on Thursday, suspending a $2,500 fine and a yearlong jail sentence.

In November, Velazco pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor, in 3rd District Court. He was originally charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Charging documents allege that Velazco, who was 23 at the time, had sex with the teen in Draper on May 20.

His attorney, Greg Skordas, has said Velazco met the girl in a bar, was led to believe she was 18 years old and was upset when he learned she was not of age.

Velazco was suspended from the team and from Major League Soccer when he was charged in August. RSL has said further decisions about his status with the team would be made after the case is adjudicated.

He was not listed on the roster on RSL's website as of Monday but appeared on that of El Salvador's Isidro Metapán.

Velazco, of Casa Grande, Arizona, signed with RSL on Sept. 6, 2016, after two seasons with the Real Monarchs.