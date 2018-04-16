Chris Binger and Patrick Morrison, both of Salt Lake City, move rocks while working to reinforce trails to help decrease erosion during the Adam Naisbitt Living Memorial event on Monday at Little Cottonwood Canyon. Approximately 60 people took part in this event.

