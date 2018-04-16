SOUTH SALT LAKE — Police arrested a man who they say got into another man's car and then flashed an airport employee ID badge, claiming he was a police officer.

Aaron David Snyder, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail Friday for investigation of vehicle burglary and impersonating a police officer.

South Salt Lake police officer Gary Keller said Snyder was hanging out near a business at 2962 S. State and was asked by employees to leave. Snyder went to the parking lot and got into a car that was unlocked, Keller said.

When confronted by the car owner, Snyder "told the victim he was a police officer and brandished an airport employee badge," a police affidavit states.

He told the victim that he was in the car because he needed to deliver a package, Keller said.

When an officer arrived on the scene and asked Snyder if he had identified himself as a police officer, he said, "I enforce my own laws and the laws of the land and the country," Keller said.