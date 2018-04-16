PROVO — Provo police have released the name of a young girl killed in a four-car crash Sunday.

Chelsey Parkinson, 3, was killed, and a 15-month-old girl critically injured when a Pleasant Grove utility truck traveling at a high rate of speed smashed into the back of a red station wagon at the intersection of 3700 North and University Avenue.

The station wagon was one of three vehicles waiting to make a left turn, according to police. Police had originally reported that the young girl was an 8-month-old boy.

The impact also damaged the two vehicles ahead of the station wagon: a white sedan and a minivan.

The family of four in the station wagon was the most seriously injured. Chelsey was pronounced dead at the scene. Her sister was flown by medical helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital where she was reported to be critical but stable on Monday, according to Provo police. The mother and father's injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Six others who were also injured in the series of crashes are expected to recover.

As of Monday afternoon, there had been no arrests or citations in the case.

Provo police say they are still reconstructing the crash as part of their investigation to determine what the driver of the utility truck was doing prior to smashing into the other vehicles. Once the investigation is completed, it will be turned over to the Utah County Attorney's Office to be screened for possible charges.