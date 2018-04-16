COALVILLE — The Utah Highway Patrol made a large marijuana bust on Monday.

A traffic stop on I-80 near Coaville resulted in the discovery of 356 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $890,000 in the bed of a pickup truck about 7:30 a.m.

The truck was pulled over for making an improper lane change, according to a statement from the UHP.

"After speaking to the driver of the vehicle, the UHP trooper became suspicious of criminal activity. In his conversation with the driver, the trooper was made aware the pickup truck was a rental from a third party and was traveling with a group of four personally owned cars," according to the statement.

The trooper had his drug-sniffing K-9 conduct a check on the vehicle, and the dog indicated on the truck bed that had a tunnel cover over it, said UHP Lt. Todd Royce.

Investigators believe the marijuana came from Northern California and was headed to Minnesota.

Royce said 356 pounds of marijuana is on the high end for large quantity busts in Utah. Most troopers find 50 to 100 pounds at a time, he said. Though Royce didn't know the record in Utah, he did recall one bust that resulted in the seizure of 600 pounds of marijuana.

On March 22, just under 200 pounds of marijuana was seized after a car was stopped for speeding in almost the same place as Monday's bust, according to court documents. That shipment was believed to have originated in Medford, Oregon, and was headed to Illinois, court documents state.