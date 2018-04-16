SALT LAKE CITY — A St. George couple were charged Monday with luring a man to an isolated area and then beating him "within an inch of his life."

Sasha Michelle Davis, 20, and Kade Robert Shearer, 21, are charged in 5th District Court with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; aggravated assault, a second-degree felony; tampering with a witness, a class A misdemeanor; and threat of violence a class B misdemeanor.

On Saturday night, a 40-year-old St. George man, who has not been identified, had a meeting with Davis that was arranged by another man, according to charging documents. The alleged victim told police that Davis was dating both him and Shearer, but that he had had a "falling out" with her about a week earlier.

Once they got to the Desert Reserve area on Turkey Farm Road near the Black Gulch Trailhead, Davis and the victim were kissing in the car when Shearer came out of the trunk with a hammer and Davis attempted to tie his hands and legs with a rope, according to the charges.

"The victim said they tied the rope around his neck and dragged him around in the desert during the attack. The victim said this continued for quite awhile and he was begging for his life. The victim said the only thing that kept them from killing him is that Kade 'got winded' from beating him," the charges state.

In addition to using a hammer, the couple also used a Taser on the man several times, police say.

Shearer told the man he was going to let him live, but he would kill him if he told anyone what had happened, according to the charges.

The man who claimed he was forced to arrange the meeting between the victim and Davis, told police that Shearer "basically beat him to within one inch of his life using a hammer," the charges state.

Shearer and Davis claimed the victim had recently "crossed the line" with Davis and assaulted her, according to the charges. Shearer told police that the victim had also threatened his family.

"Kade stated he did not intend to hurt the victim so badly," according to court documents. Davis told police that "Kade had planned to teach the victim a lesson for what he did to her."

After the assault, the couple took the victim's wallet and attempted to buy a radar detector and shoes at Walmart with his credit card, the charges state.

In January, Shearer was charged in 5th District Court with gun and drug-related charges as well as felony theft, according to court records.