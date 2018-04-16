TREMONTON, Box Elder County — A 33-year-old man was shot to death in a home in Tremonton early Monday.

About 3:45 a.m., Brandon K. Thompson, 33, called 911 to report a man had been shot at 3625 W. 1000 North.

When police arrived, they learned that Thompson and the victim had an argument "which ended with shots being fired," according to a statement from Tremonton police.

Thompson was arrested for investigation of aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm by a restricted person.

The name of the victim was not released pending notification of family.