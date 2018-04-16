WASHINGTON TERRACE, Weber County — A 17-year-old girl who claimed she lost her phone for 20 minutes, is being investigated for allegedly making false threats to her school.

A recently unsealed search warrant reveals details of a threat at Bonneville High School last month that prompted extra Weber County sheriff's deputies to patrol the school.

On March 13, the SafeUT app received a tip "naming 13 teachers at Bonneville High School saying they were in danger," the warrant states. "The category was listed as a 'planned school attack.'"

A little over two hours later, "another tip was placed listing Bonneville High School as the premise and the category was 'planned school attack.' The text read, 'The cops from flex aren't gonna scare me away. It will happen today? Idk, but sometime this week? Yes," according to the warrant.

It was determined that the same device was used for both tips, the warrant states.

Another tip was sent by the same device on March 15 that simply read, "Hahahahahaha," the warrant states.

Several days later, police were able to track down the suspected phone and pulled a 17-year-old girl out of class.

"(The girl) was transported to the Weber County Sheriff's Office to be interviewed. When I explained to (her) that she was being detained for investigation of a school threat she said, 'Oh, I lost my phone for about 20 minutes last week,'" the warrant states.

As of Monday, no criminal charges have been filed in the case.

The incident is one of a recent series of high school and middle school students being arrested or cited in Utah for making threats against a school. Police do not believe students in any of the cases intended to actually carry out the threats.

The wave of student threats comes on the heels of the tragic mass shootings at a Florida high school that left 17 people dead on Feb. 14.