SALT LAKE CITY — High winds are carrying dust from a dry lake in Millard County to the Wasatch Front, where multiple counties had pollution warnings in effect due to the dust storms.

The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City said much of the dust along the Wasatch Front was the result of winds whipping up dust from the dry Sevier Lake,

In Tooele County, the weather service warned travelers of decreasing visibility due to high winds creating dust and salt storms.

The Utah Department of Transportation closed I-80 between Wendover and eastern Tooele County to all high-profile vehicles late Monday morning.

Antelope Island had wind gusts of 56 mph, while state Route 201 at its nexus with I-80 clocked winds at 64 mph, according to the weather service.

Wind gusts hit 84 mph at the western slope of the Uintas and even at Salt Lake Airport No. 2, gusts were measured at 63 mph.

The dust storms led to elevated readings at state Division of Air Quality pollution monitors in multiple areas along the Wasatch Front, including Davis, Weber and Salt Lake counties.

Tooele County reported a spike due to the storm. Both Iron and Washington counties also noted spikes in monitor readings.

High winds also led to the cancellation of any remaining open house tours at the Jordan River LDS Temple on Monday. The winds were impacting tents set up outside the temple.