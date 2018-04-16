SALT LAKE CITY — Due to high winds affecting the tents set outside the Jordan River Temple for open house visitors, tours have been canceled for the remainder of Monday, a church spokeswoman announced.

"All the guests that were scheduled for today will be accommodated,” said Irene Caso, media relations manager with the LDS Church's Public Affairs Department.

The Jordan River Utah Temple closed in February 2016 for renovation. A public open house began March 17 and will run through April 28, except Sundays.

The temple will be rededicated on May 20 and will reopen to LDS members with a temple recommend on May 22.