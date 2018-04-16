SALT LAKE CITY — The world’s hungriest comedian is returning to Salt Lake City later this year.

Jim Gaffigan, who last performed in Utah in 2016, will headline Vivint Arena on Dec. 1 as part of his The Fixer Upper Tour, it was announced Monday. Tickets are $32.75-$56.75, and go on sale Friday, April 20, via Ticketmaster (ticketmaster.com, 800-745-3000), and will be available at the Vivint Arena box office starting Saturday, April 21.

“When I perform in Salt Lake, even outside the fry sauce, there’s a communication there that is very much a conversation,” Gaffigan told the Deseret News in 2016. “I feel like from the beginning of the show, the conversation is on a great wavelength. It’s like everyone knows we’re going to have fun.”

While Gaffigan built a rep on food jokes, including a whole stand-up tour dedicated to food, he’s branched out into writing bestselling books and landing diverse acting roles. According to a press release, Gaffigan has roles in 10 films being released or starting production this year, including the recently released drama “Chappaquiddick.”