SALT LAKE CITY — Post offices in Salt Lake City and Provo will offer the latest collection times in the Beehive State for last-minute tax filers on Tuesday.

Customers who mail their tax returns at Salt Lake Main Post Office, 1760 W. 2100 South, (drop in collection box by 8:15 p.m.) and Provo East Bay Post Office, 936 S. 250 East, (drop in collection box by 8:30 p.m.) will receive an April 17 postmark, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service.

In addition, 31 post offices have self-service kiosks, available 24/7, where customers who print a mailing label before midnight will receive an April 17 postmark. The kiosks accept only debit and credit cards, the post office said.

Customers are encouraged to mail their tax returns early in the day, and check the collection times on each box to ensure pick up on April 17.

First-class letter-size postage is 50 cents for the first ounce and 21 cents for each additional ounce. If you use a larger envelope, first-class postage is $1 for the first ounce and 21 cents for each additional ounce. Customers wanting certification that their tax forms are received by the IRS should mail them using certified mail.

The following Utah post offices have self-service kiosks:

American Fork, 55 Merchant St.

Bountiful, 20 S. Main

Cedar City, 333 N. Main

Draper, 12180 S. 300 East

Layton, 1123 N. Fairfield Road

Lehi, 333 E. Main

Logan, 75 W. 200 North

Ogden, 221 N. Washington Blvd.

Ogden, 1145 E. 4600 South

Orem, 222 W. Center

Orem, 877 E. 1200 South

Pleasant Grove, 180 S. 100 West

Provo, 936 S. 250 East

Provo, 95 W. 100 South

Riverton, 12760 S Park Ave

Roy, 4879 S. 1900 West.

South Jordan, 10102 S. Redwood Road

St. George, 1150 E. Riverside Drive

St. George, 180 N. Main

Salt Lake, 6890 S. 2300 East

Salt Lake, 230 W. 200 South

Salt Lake, 2255 Sunnyside Ave.

Salt Lake, 5495 S. 4015 West

Salt Lake, 1760 W. 2100 South

Salt Lake, 3350 S. 2940 East

Salt Lake, 4989 S. State

Salt Lake, 1953 S. 1100 East

Salt Lake, 3490 S. 4400 West

Sandy, 9265 S Highland Drive

Sandy, 8850 S. 700 East

West Jordan, 7901 S. 3200 West