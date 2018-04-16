ROME, Italy — Work on the Rome Italy Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is nearing completion, almost one decade after the late President Thomas S. Monson announced plans to build the iconic temple on Oct. 4, 2008.

The three-story, 40,000-square-foot building sits on a 15-acre complex, which also contains a meetinghouse, a visitors center and temple patron housing.

This will be the LDS Church's first temple in Italy and will serve Latter-day Saints throughout the nation. The First Presidency announced last month that the Rome Italy Temple will be dedicated in sessions from Sunday, March 10, 2019, through Sunday, March 17, 2019.

The temple will be open to the public for free public tours beginning Monday, Jan. 28, 2019, through Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, excluding Sundays. Tickets will become available for the public open house near the beginning of January 2019.

President Russell M. Nelson said of the temple: “The sacred ordinances performed in this holy temple will unite families for eternity. God loves all his children equally and has provided a way for them to be linked in love, generation to generation. We are thrilled to be able to dedicate a temple in this city replete with historical importance throughout the ages.”